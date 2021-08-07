Cancel
Tehachapi, CA

Tehachapi Weather Forecast

Tehachapi Daily
Tehachapi Daily
 3 days ago

TEHACHAPI, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gzhcc_0bKlJOXC00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

