Arcadia, FL

Arcadia Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Arcadia Post
Arcadia Post
 3 days ago

ARCADIA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bKlJ8Up00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Arcadia Post

Arcadia Post

Arcadia, FL
With Arcadia Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

