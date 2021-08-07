4-Day Weather Forecast For Wentzville

WENTZVILLE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, August 8 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 21 mph



Monday, August 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



