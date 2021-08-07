Cancel
Tifton, GA

Tifton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Tifton News Beat
Tifton News Beat
 3 days ago

TIFTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0bKlIzrM00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Tifton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

