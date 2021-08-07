Cancel
Pahrump, NV

Pahrump Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Pahrump News Flash
Pahrump News Flash
 3 days ago

PAHRUMP, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bKlIyyd00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Haze during the day; while mostly clear then smoke overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 79 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

