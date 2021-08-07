Pahrump Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PAHRUMP, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze during the day; while mostly clear then smoke overnight
- High 103 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, August 8
Smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 104 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 79 °F
- Light wind
