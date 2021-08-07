Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewiston, ME

Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Lewiston Times
Lewiston Times
 3 days ago

(LEWISTON, ME) Saturday is set to be rainy in Lewiston, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lewiston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bKlIx5u00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Lewiston Times

Lewiston Times

Lewiston, ME
45
Followers
148
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lewiston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy