Oxford, MS

Daily Weather Forecast For Oxford

Oxford News Flash
 3 days ago

OXFORD, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0bKlIuRj00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

