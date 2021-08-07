Daily Weather Forecast For Oswego

OSWEGO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, August 8 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



