Daily Weather Forecast For Oswego
OSWEGO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, August 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0