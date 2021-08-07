Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwich, CT

Another cloudy day in Norwich — make the most of it with these activities

Posted by 
Norwich Today
Norwich Today
 3 days ago

(NORWICH, CT.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Norwich Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Norwich:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I0wZ_0bKlIsgH00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Norwich Today

Norwich Today

Norwich, CT
64
Followers
136
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Norwich Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norwich, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey Day#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy