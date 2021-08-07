Huber Heights Weather Forecast

HUBER HEIGHTS, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Sunday, August 8 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, August 9 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



