Huber Heights, OH

Huber Heights Weather Forecast

Huber Heights Updates
Huber Heights Updates
 3 days ago

HUBER HEIGHTS, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bKlIp2600

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Huber Heights Updates

Huber Heights Updates

Huber Heights, OH
With Huber Heights Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

