Stevens Point, WI

Stevens Point Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Stevens Point News Flash
Stevens Point News Flash
 3 days ago

STEVENS POINT, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bKlIoOb00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stevens Point News Flash

Stevens Point News Flash

Stevens Point, WI
With Stevens Point News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

