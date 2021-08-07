Cancel
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Atlantic City Daily
 3 days ago

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bKlImd900

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

