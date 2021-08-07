Atlantic City Weather Forecast
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
