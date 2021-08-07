Cancel
Russellville, AR

Weather Forecast For Russellville

Russellville News Flash
 3 days ago

RUSSELLVILLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bKlIkrh00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

