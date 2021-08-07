Daily Weather Forecast For Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
