Bartlesville, OK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Bartlesville

Bartlesville News Beat
Bartlesville News Beat
 3 days ago

BARTLESVILLE, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0bKlIhDW00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bartlesville News Beat

Bartlesville News Beat

Bartlesville, OK
With Bartlesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

