Manitowoc Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MANITOWOC, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
