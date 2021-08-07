Cedar City Daily Weather Forecast

CEDAR CITY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 86 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Sunday, August 8 Patchy Smoke High 88 °F, low 64 °F 9 to 16 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



