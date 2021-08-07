Cancel
Port Huron Bulletin

Weather Forecast For Port Huron

 3 days ago

PORT HURON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bKlIbvA00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Port Huron, MI
With Port Huron Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

