Weather Forecast For Port Huron
PORT HURON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Sunday, August 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
