Weather Forecast For Port Huron

PORT HURON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Sunday, August 8 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 90 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.