Elizabeth City Weather Forecast

ELIZABETH CITY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 81 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, August 8 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.