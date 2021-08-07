Wenatchee Daily Weather Forecast
WENATCHEE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0