Wenatchee, WA

Wenatchee Daily Weather Forecast

Wenatchee Post
Wenatchee Post
 3 days ago

WENATCHEE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yq2PE_0bKlIZ6a00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Wenatchee Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

