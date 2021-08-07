Daily Weather Forecast For Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
