Walla Walla, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Walla Walla

Walla Walla News Beat
 3 days ago

WALLA WALLA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0bKlIXL800

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

