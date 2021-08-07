Cancel
Ceres, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Ceres

Ceres Voice
 3 days ago

CERES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0bKlISvV00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ceres Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

