Flood Advisory issued for Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 08:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Brunswick The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Brunswick County in southeastern North Carolina * Until 1000 AM EDT. * At 853 AM EDT, Radar indicates heavy rain will fall over coastal locations that have already received a few inches of rain this morning, and minor flooding is likely. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oak Island, Shallotte, Holden Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, Civie Town and Varnamtown.