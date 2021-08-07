Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brunswick County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Brunswick by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 08:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Brunswick The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Brunswick County in southeastern North Carolina * Until 1000 AM EDT. * At 853 AM EDT, Radar indicates heavy rain will fall over coastal locations that have already received a few inches of rain this morning, and minor flooding is likely. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oak Island, Shallotte, Holden Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, Civie Town and Varnamtown.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Holden Beach, NC
City
Oak Island, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
City
Shallotte, NC
City
Ocean Isle Beach, NC
County
Brunswick County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Flood Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy