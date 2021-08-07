Weather Forecast For Bonney Lake
BONNEY LAKE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, August 8
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
