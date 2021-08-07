Cancel
Bonney Lake, WA

Weather Forecast For Bonney Lake

Posted by 
Bonney Lake Journal
Bonney Lake Journal
 3 days ago

BONNEY LAKE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0bKlIMsN00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bonney Lake Journal

Bonney Lake Journal

Bonney Lake, WA
With Bonney Lake Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

