Weather Forecast For Bonney Lake

BONNEY LAKE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Sunday, August 8 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.