Cumberland, MD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Cumberland

Posted by 
Cumberland News Beat
 3 days ago

CUMBERLAND, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0bKlIK6v00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cumberland News Beat

Cumberland, MD
