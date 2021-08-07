Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hammond, LA

Saturday has sun for Hammond — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Hammond Daily
Hammond Daily
 3 days ago

(HAMMOND, LA) A sunny Saturday is here for Hammond, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hammond:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0bKlIHSk00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Hammond Daily

Hammond Daily

Hammond, LA
117
Followers
145
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hammond Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hammond, LA
City
Sun, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Vacherie, LAPosted by
Vacherie (LA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Vacherie

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Vacherie: Tuesday, August 10: Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Wednesday, August 11: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms

Comments / 0

Community Policy