Auburn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

AUBURN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 95 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 93 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 94 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 97 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



