Eureka, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Eureka

Eureka Journal
 3 days ago

EUREKA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idplY_0bKlIFhI00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Eureka Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

