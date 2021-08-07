4-Day Weather Forecast For Eureka
EUREKA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Sunday, August 8
Partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 63 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
