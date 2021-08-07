Cancel
El Centro, CA

El Centro Daily Weather Forecast

El Centro Bulletin
El Centro Bulletin
 3 days ago

EL CENTRO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bKlIEoZ00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 110 °F, low 83 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 111 °F, low 84 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 85 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 84 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With El Centro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

