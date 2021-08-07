Cancel
Elizabethtown, KY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Elizabethtown

Elizabethtown Digest
Elizabethtown Digest
 3 days ago

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tc7T4_0bKlIAHf00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Elizabethtown Digest

Elizabethtown Digest

Elizabethtown, KY
With Elizabethtown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

