Hilo Daily Weather Forecast
HILO, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, August 8
Scattered rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0