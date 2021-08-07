Cancel
Hilo, HI

Hilo Daily Weather Forecast

HILO, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bKlI9UB00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

With Hilo Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

