Lenoir Daily Weather Forecast

LENOIR, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Isolated rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 84 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Sunday, August 8 Areas of fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



