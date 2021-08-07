Cancel
Lenoir, NC

Lenoir Daily Weather Forecast

Lenoir Updates
Lenoir Updates
 3 days ago

LENOIR, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bKlI8bS00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Isolated rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lenoir Updates

Lenoir Updates

Lenoir, NC
With Lenoir Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

