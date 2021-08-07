Weather Forecast For Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Sunday, August 8 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



