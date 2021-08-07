Cancel
West. Bend Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WEST. BEND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bKlHzp900

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

