Longview, WA

Longview Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Longview News Flash
Longview News Flash
 3 days ago

LONGVIEW, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0o59_0bKlHx3h00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of light rain during the day; while occasional light rain then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Longview News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

