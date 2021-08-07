Longview Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LONGVIEW, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of light rain during the day; while occasional light rain then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
