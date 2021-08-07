Weather Forecast For Elmira

ELMIRA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, August 8 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



