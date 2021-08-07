Cancel
Kalispell, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Kalispell

Posted by 
Kalispell Dispatch
Kalispell Dispatch
 3 days ago

KALISPELL, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bKlHuPW00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Light rain during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kalispell Dispatch

Kalispell Dispatch

Kalispell, MT
With Kalispell Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

