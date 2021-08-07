Daily Weather Forecast For Beaufort
BEAUFORT, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, August 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, August 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0