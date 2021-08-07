Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sierra Vista, AZ

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sierra Vista

Posted by 
Sierra Vista Journal
Sierra Vista Journal
 3 days ago

SIERRA VISTA, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bKlHpzt00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Sierra Vista Journal

Sierra Vista Journal

Sierra Vista, AZ
92
Followers
141
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sierra Vista Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sierra Vista, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy