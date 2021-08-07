Cancel
Crossville, TN

Crossville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Crossville Daily
 3 days ago

CROSSVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOo6O_0bKlHliD00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

