Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Twin Falls Daily
 3 days ago

TWIN FALLS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0bKlHfPr00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Twin Falls, ID
With Twin Falls Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

