Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingman, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Kingman

Posted by 
Kingman News Watch
Kingman News Watch
 3 days ago

KINGMAN, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bKlHeX800

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 1

Kingman News Watch

Kingman News Watch

Kingman, AZ
138
Followers
148
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kingman News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingman, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 1

Community Policy