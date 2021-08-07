Cancel
Bringing Textures to Life with Ilford Delta 3200 – By Daniel Boklage

35mmc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“There is a certain life to your photographs that extends beyond the organic matter.” Wow, does he really mean what he’s saying? That’s what went through my mind when I first read his review of my portfolio. And regardless how truthful these intriguingly flattering lines may be, they helped me understand that I can be a photographer, that Delta will be with me on this journey, and that perhaps something magical will come alive in Karpfenland.

www.35mmc.com

Comments

Edgar Wallace
#Delta#Landscape Photography#Textures#Karpfenland#Iso1250#Instagram#Patreon
