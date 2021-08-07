Princeton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PRINCETON, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
