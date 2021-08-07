Cancel
Princeton, NJ

Princeton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Princeton News Beat
 3 days ago

PRINCETON, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyMvQ_0bKlHXIv00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Princeton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

