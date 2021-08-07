Cancel
Salina, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Salina

Posted by 
Salina News Alert
 3 days ago

SALINA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bKlHWQC00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 99 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Salina, KS
