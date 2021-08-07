Klamath Falls Daily Weather Forecast
KLAMATH FALLS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 92 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, August 8
Haze then sunny during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 85 °F, low 51 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
