Grand Island, NE

Grand Island Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Grand Island News Flash
 3 days ago

GRAND ISLAND, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aoiP_0bKlHEmM00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Grand Island, NE
With Grand Island News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Grand Island, NE
#Newsbreak#Nws
