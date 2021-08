There is apparently an interesting and somewhat unusual dynamic forming among the quarterbacks in Patriots training camp. According to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, at one point in Thursday’s practice, Mac Jones had a series of poor throws and was visibly frustrated when he went to the sideline. Veteran QB Bryan Hoyer talked to Jones at first and then incumbent starter Cam Newton took Jones aside and spoke to him for a while. Guregian wrote that Jones had his helmet off and “didn’t seem to be doing any talking. He just stood and listened to what the former NFL MVP had to say.”