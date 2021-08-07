Helena Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HELENA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, August 9
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0