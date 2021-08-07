Cancel
Coeur D'alene, ID

Weather Forecast For Coeur D'Alene

Coeur D'Alene News Alert
Coeur D'Alene News Alert
 3 days ago

COEUR D'ALENE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0bKlH6nn00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Haze

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Haze

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Coeur D'Alene News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

