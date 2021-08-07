Weather Forecast For Coeur D'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, August 9
Haze
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Haze
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0